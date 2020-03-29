Societe Generale Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 5,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,376.05 ($83.87).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,010 ($79.06) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,039.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,091.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.56.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

