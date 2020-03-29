Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (down from GBX 1,700 ($22.36)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,153.18 ($28.32).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,322.60 ($17.40) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,598.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,800.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,260.80 ($16.59) and a one year high of GBX 2,651 ($34.87).

In other news, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

