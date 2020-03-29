Berenberg Bank Trims Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Target Price to GBX 340

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MGGT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 682 ($8.97) to GBX 654 ($8.60) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meggitt to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 475.36 ($6.25).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 310 ($4.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 507.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Also, insider Tony Wood purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,833.46).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

