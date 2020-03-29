Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.32

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.32 and traded as low as $61.50. Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98.

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Croma Security Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

About Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG)

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, Croma Locksmiths, and Croma Biometrics. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; identity management and access control solutions; and locksmith keys, locks, and safes.

