Berenberg Bank Lowers BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 600

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target (up previously from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 691 ($9.09).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 516.20 ($6.79) on Friday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 588.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 581.21.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

