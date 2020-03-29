Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,180 ($28.68) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,700 ($35.52). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,742.27 ($36.07).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,240.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,394.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25.

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

