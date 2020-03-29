WPP Aunz (ASX:WPP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.27. WPP Aunz shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 512,035 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.53. The firm has a market cap of $225.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WPP Aunz’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. WPP Aunz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.47%.

In other WPP Aunz news, insider Jens Monsees acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$113,040.00 ($80,170.21).

About WPP Aunz (ASX:WPP)

WPP AUNZ Limited, formerly STW Communications Group Limited, is an Australia-based company engaged in advertising and diversified communications operations. The Company provides advertising and communications services for clients through various channels, including television, radio, print, outdoor and electronic forms.

