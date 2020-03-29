Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIN. Sidoti raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of AIN opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.53. Albany International has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

