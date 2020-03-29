Berenberg Bank Lowers Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 280

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 288.09 ($3.79).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 232.60 ($3.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

