Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Pharma Bio Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:PBSV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.70. Pharma Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 5,688 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pharma Bio Serv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

