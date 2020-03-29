British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,800

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reduced their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (down previously from GBX 3,950 ($51.96)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,671.54 ($48.30).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,588 ($34.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,053.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,048.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

