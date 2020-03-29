Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $8.96. Husqvarna shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 1,126 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.96 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

