Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $8.96. Husqvarna shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 1,126 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.96 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Husqvarna Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14
Husqvarna Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44
Truxton Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.15
Truxton Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.15
Metro Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.02
Metro Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.02
OneSoft Solutions Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45
OneSoft Solutions Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45
BOSWELL J G CO/SH Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $608.55
BOSWELL J G CO/SH Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $608.55


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report