Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.44 and traded as low as $33.22. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 6,393 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $407.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

In other news, Director Gerard Walter Glynn sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.73, for a total transaction of C$1,874,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 575,436 shares in the company, valued at C$26,314,688.28.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

