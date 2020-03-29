Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.15

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.15 and traded as low as $40.00. Truxton shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1,220 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Truxton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Truxton alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

About Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.