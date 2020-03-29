OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

OneSoft Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.21. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 188,800 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

About OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

