BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $608.55

BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $608.55 and traded as low as $481.10. BOSWELL J G CO/SH shares last traded at $490.00, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.55.

BOSWELL J G CO/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell Company engages in the production of cotton, tomatoes, wheat, seed alfalfa, and safflower. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Pasadena, California.

