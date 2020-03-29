Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.48. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 157,002 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URPTF)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

