Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Vycor Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:VYCO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.03. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,217 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Vycor Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

