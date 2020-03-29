Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,500 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 27th total of 865,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $7,765,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.95. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

