Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,206,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of BUD opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.