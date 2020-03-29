Short Interest in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expands By 26.8%

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,877,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 27th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.16. WEX has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51.
WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $52,412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WEX by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.