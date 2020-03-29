Short Interest in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expands By 26.8%

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,877,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 27th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.16. WEX has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $52,412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WEX by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

