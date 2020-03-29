Short Interest in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Increases By 27.0%

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,047,200 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 27th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FOCS stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.