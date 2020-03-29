Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Update

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 848,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 27th total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $24,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 63,208 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

