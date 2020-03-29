Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Expands By 27.1%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 27th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,415 shares of company stock worth $116,546 over the last 90 days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ames National during the third quarter valued at $230,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ames National by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ames National by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ames National by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

ATLO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.55. Ames National has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Husqvarna Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14
Husqvarna Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44
Truxton Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.15
Truxton Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.15
Metro Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.02
Metro Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.02
OneSoft Solutions Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45
OneSoft Solutions Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45
BOSWELL J G CO/SH Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $608.55
BOSWELL J G CO/SH Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $608.55


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report