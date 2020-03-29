Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Expands By 27.1%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 27th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,415 shares of company stock worth $116,546 over the last 90 days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ames National during the third quarter valued at $230,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ames National by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ames National by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ames National by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

ATLO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.55. Ames National has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

