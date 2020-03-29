Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Grows By 27.1%

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 590,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 27th total of 464,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $32.29 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

