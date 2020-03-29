Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Grows By 27.1%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 590,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 27th total of 464,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $32.29 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Husqvarna Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14
Husqvarna Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44
Truxton Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.15
Truxton Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.15
Metro Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.02
Metro Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.02
OneSoft Solutions Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45
OneSoft Solutions Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45
BOSWELL J G CO/SH Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $608.55
BOSWELL J G CO/SH Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $608.55


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report