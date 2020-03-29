Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 27th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.40.

CACC opened at $285.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.00 and a 200-day moving average of $432.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total transaction of $4,346,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 3,125 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.69, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and have sold 217,118 shares worth $91,214,208. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

