CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 661,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 27th total of 522,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CoStar Group stock opened at $580.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $456.20 and a 52-week high of $746.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $664.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

