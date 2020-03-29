Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,300

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target (down from GBX 3,480 ($45.78)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,015.33 ($39.67).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,512.50 ($33.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,789.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,089.34. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

