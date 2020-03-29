Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Cut to GBX 173

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 173 ($2.28) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Investec cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.25 ($2.78).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.57) on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 139.20 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

