Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diploma to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.74).

Get Diploma alerts:

DPLM stock opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,787.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,801.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31).

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.