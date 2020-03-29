JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Target Price to GBX 240

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 460.38 ($6.06).

LON:PFG opened at GBX 220.30 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 419.18. The company has a market cap of $558.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.66. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 561.80 ($7.39).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

