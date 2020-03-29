Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) PT Lowered to GBX 150

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.70% from the stock’s previous close.

VVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vivo Energy from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vivo Energy from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vivo Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Shares of VVO opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $892.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Vivo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 70.10 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.40 ($1.89).

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

