Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 480 ($6.31). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAB. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 434.55 ($5.72).

LON MAB opened at GBX 196 ($2.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $841.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 392.77. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

