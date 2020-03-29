J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JDW. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,437.14 ($18.90).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

JDW stock opened at GBX 850.50 ($11.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,235.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,479.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £30,604 ($40,257.83). Insiders have bought a total of 12,019 shares of company stock worth $9,113,789 in the last three months.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.