Greggs (LON:GRG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

GRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greggs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,071.43 ($27.25).

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,570 ($20.65) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,026 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,075.23. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50.

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside purchased 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($20.90) per share, with a total value of £178,778.39 ($235,172.84).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

