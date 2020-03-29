Berenberg Bank Lowers Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 540

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s previous close.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 981 ($12.90) to GBX 809 ($10.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 818.18 ($10.76).

RDW stock opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 664.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 677. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

