Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) PT Lowered to GBX 520 at Berenberg Bank

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 515.20 ($6.78).

PLP stock opened at GBX 431.80 ($5.68) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.91 million and a PE ratio of 17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 529.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 491.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Polypipe Group has a 1 year low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 620 ($8.16).

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

