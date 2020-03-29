Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 544 ($7.16).

Get Marshalls alerts:

MSLH stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.43) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 740.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 751.52. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 567 ($7.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,380 ($25,493.29). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total value of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,122 over the last ninety days.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.