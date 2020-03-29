Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ibstock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.63 ($3.38).

LON IBST opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.85.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris McLeish bought 30,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11). Also, insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

