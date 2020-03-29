Berenberg Bank Trims Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Target Price to GBX 530

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 710 ($9.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 606.75 ($7.98).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

LON HWDN opened at GBX 502.40 ($6.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 620.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 618.59. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 394 ($5.18) and a one year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.69).

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 22,567 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £144,654.47 ($190,284.75). Also, insider Mark Robson bought 15,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £79,238.16 ($104,233.31).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.