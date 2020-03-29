Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 670 at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 826 ($10.87).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 546 ($7.18) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 780.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 816.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 356 ($4.68) and a one year high of GBX 997 ($13.11). The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

In related news, insider Rosheen McGuckian acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,296 ($13,543.80).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

