Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing innovative medicines for oncology, with a pipeline that includes several product candidates in later-stage clinical development. Progenics’ first-in-class PSMA-targeted technology platform for prostate cancer includes an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic in a two-cohort phase 2 clinical trial and a small molecule imaging agent that has completed patient dosing in a phase 2 trial. Among other assets in its pipeline of targeted radiotherapy and molecular imaging compounds is Azedra(TM), an ultra-orphan radiotherapy candidate also in a phase 2 study under an SPA. Progenics’ first commercial product, Relistor(R) (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, is partnered with and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of PGNX opened at $3.59 on Friday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $310.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 729,168 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 3,060,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,374,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

