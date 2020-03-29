ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

ORBC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of ORBC opened at $2.24 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $163.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. Analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg purchased 23,300 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 23,607 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,689.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at $764,076.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $3,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,576,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 542,923 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 381,054 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

