Desjardins Reiterates Buy Rating for Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Desjardins in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report on Sunday, December 1st.

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

