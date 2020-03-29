FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.