Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Sell

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $282.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

