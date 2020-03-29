Raymond James Weighs in on Enerflex Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.63. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$20.29.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.