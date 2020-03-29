BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s current price.

BB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.80 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.54. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

