Analyzing FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) & Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FIRSTGROUP/ADR and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIRSTGROUP/ADR $9.36 billion 0.10 -$87.83 million N/A N/A Absolute Software $98.91 million 2.48 $7.58 million N/A N/A

Absolute Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FIRSTGROUP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares FIRSTGROUP/ADR and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIRSTGROUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software 10.63% -21.69% 10.47%

Risk & Volatility

FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FIRSTGROUP/ADR and Absolute Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIRSTGROUP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Absolute Software beats FIRSTGROUP/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIRSTGROUP/ADR

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America. The Greyhound segment refers to operation of schedules intercity couch transportation services in the United States and Canada. The First Bus segment is the operation of bus in United Kingdom and outside London. The First Rail segment is the operation and management of rail transportation with open access system. The company was founded on March 31, 1995 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats. The company offers the Absolute platform, which provides reporting and analytic, geotechnology, risk assessment and response, custom query and remediation, application persistence, data awareness, and endpoint investigation to manage and secure endpoints. It also provides endpoint security and IT asset management, risk and compliance, and general data protection regulation solutions. The company markets its products and services through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

