Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) versus South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Critical Comparison

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Citizens alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens and South State, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A South State 0 1 2 0 2.67

South State has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.07%. Given South State’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South State is more favorable than Citizens.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 13.08% 5.92% 0.54% South State 25.39% 8.26% 1.25%

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. South State pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and South State’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $45.11 million 2.46 $5.90 million N/A N/A South State $734.39 million 2.72 $186.48 million $5.63 10.60

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of South State shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

South State beats Citizens on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services. It serves customers through 168 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 8 North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.